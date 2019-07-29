4 years later, police still searching for missing Fort Lauderdale man

Steven Mackrell was last seen July 30, 2015, on surveillance video at a Valero gas station on North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Four years after a Fort Lauderdale man seemingly vanished without a trace, police continue to search for him.

Fort Lauderdale police said Steven Mackrell was last seen shortly before 3 a.m. July 30, 2015, at a Valero gas station in Pompano Beach.

Surveillance video from the gas station on North Dixie Highway shows Mackrell stumbling along an aisle inside the store, bumping into the snacks on display.

A short time later, Mackrell can be seen in the parking lot of the gas station, apparently smacking a car that was driving past him.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said the video shows that Mackrell "was involved in what appears to be a dispute with the occupants of another vehicle."

Mackrell, who was 25 at the time, was last seen driving a white four-door 2013 Ford Fusion.

Detectives have exhausted all leads and are encouraging anyone with information on Mackrell's disappearance to call police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

