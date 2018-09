FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Seven children at a Fort Lauderdale day care have been hospitalized after ingesting Nicorette, Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said Friday.

The children were rushed from the Jacklyn Academy Private School on Southwest 27th Avenue and taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Gollan said it wasn't immediately clear if it was the gum or lozenge that the children ingested.



