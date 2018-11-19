8 students fall ill at Cardinal Gibbons High School

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Eight students fell ill Monday at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale.

The students at the private Catholic school at 2900 NE 47th St. were exposed to an unknown substance inside the gymnasium, which caused them to become sick, a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue official said.

Authorities said the children had difficulty breathing and the gym has since been evacuated.

The students were taken to Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

