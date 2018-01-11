Acid spills at water treatment plant in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Several gallons of acid spilled Wednesday at a water treatment plant in Fort Lauderdale, causing a small number of workers to evacuate the plant, officials said.

A spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department said the hydrochloric acid spilled just before 7:30 p.m. at the plant in the 1500 block of South State Road 7.

Officials said hazardous materials crews quickly contained the spill and no one was hurt.

The spill did not affect the operation of the water treatment plant, officials said.

