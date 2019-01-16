After arresting 2 teens, Fort Lauderdale cops continue search for early-rising burglar

Surveillance video shows two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, who are accused of burglarizing a home in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - After a homeowner in Fort Lauderdale's South Middle River area was burglarized two times in one week, Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers arrested two teenage boys and are searching for another suspect, an early-rising burglar.

According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the department, the home is near the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 11th Street, near Thurgood Marshall Elementary School.

The first burglary was about 7:45 a.m. Friday. Kelley Shackelford's Ring video device produced high-definition video showing a prowler who was wearing white latex gloves, Adidas Yeezy sneakers and a sweatshirt.

Shackelford was at work when the app alerted him to the stealthy intruder and he was able to send him off running with a voice message: "Hello! What the f--- are you doing? Get the f--- out of there! You clown!"

The second burglary was about 12:53 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrested two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, who were accused of breaking into the home's storage shed. Prosecutors charged them with burglary.

Fort Lauderdale detectives are asking the public for help to identify the suspect who managed to get away. They were asking anyone with information to call 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

