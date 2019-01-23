Amid complaints, Fort Lauderdale plans new rules for electric scooters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale city officials plan to review the recently introduced dockless electric scooter program after a spate of accidents and complaints from residents.

Mayor Dean Trantalis said the program, started in November, was intended to relieve congestion on the city streets, enabling people to use the scooters to take short trips instead using a car.

However, several scooter riders have been involved traffic accidents. A 14-year-old boy riding a scooter was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in December and a woman was injured riding a scooter in the Kinney Tunnel this month.

Many motorists complain the scooter riders don't follow traffic laws, weaving in and out of traffic and traveling the wrong way on roads.

"Unfortunately, our streets and sidewalks have become the Wild West. Public safety has suffered," Trantalis wrote in his monthly newsletter. "People are texting while riding scooters, and children and teens are using scooters despite age restrictions."

Four companies operate the scooters, which are left on sidewalks after users have finished their rides. Often, the scooters can pile up in high traffic areas, blocking private property, fire hydrants and handicap ramps.

Trantalis said city officials want the program to work and the commission will consider new regulations.

"But the current situation is untenable. If solutions cannot be found, the City Commission will need to reconsider the program entirely," he said.

