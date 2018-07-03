Another victim of boat explosion moved to South Florida for treatment

Stefanie Schaffer, a dancer, had both her legs amputated after the explosion.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman who was seriously injured in a boat explosion in the Bahamas this weekend is now being treated at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Stefanie Schaffer, a 22-year-old dancer, had both her legs amputated after the blast. She was in critical condition in a medically induced coma at Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau before she was airlifted to South Florida.

“The family thanks everyone for their prayers and support. Stefanie has a long road ahead of her, but we are confident that she will overcome because she has the heart of a fighter," the family said in statement.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to pay for Schaffer's medical expenses.

Schaffer was one of 12 people on board the tour boat early Saturday when the vessel exploded off the coast of Exuma. A student at Castleton University in Vermont, Schaffer was vacationing in the Bahamas with her sister, mother and stepfather.

Stefanie Schaffer's mother, Stacey Bender, was also seriously injured, suffering multiple broken bones and internal injuries. Schaffer's sister and stepfather suffered minor injuries

Maleka Jackson, who was celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband, was killed. Her husband, Tiran Jackson, suffered severe burns and is being treated at Broward Health North in Pompano Beach.

