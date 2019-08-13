Armed Delta employee arrested at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, deputies say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man from Louisiana is facing a weapons charge in Broward after a security screening revealed he was carrying a loaded handgun in his backpack Sunday at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport.

A guard working for Delta found the .45 caliber Glock Model 21 in Frank Wilson's backpack during a routine security screening, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Wilson was working as a mechanic for Delta.

"Wilson stated that he'd forgotten that he put the handgun in his backpack," Deputy Kevin Jurgens wrote in the arrest report. "He did recall placing the handgun in the backpack in order to hide it from his nephew."

Wilson, 42, of Bossier City, told Jurgens that he didn't have a concealed weapons permit, Jurgens wrote.

Broward County court records show he is facing a third-degree felony carrying a concealed firearm charge, punishable by up to 5 years in prison or 5 years probation and a $5,000 fine.

Records show Wilson was released from Broward County jail Monday on a $500 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.