Fort Lauderdale officials confirm toxic red tide has reached city beaches

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Hundreds of dead fish have been found washed ashore Fort Lauderdale Beach, leaving officials to believe that toxic red tide algae has made its first appearance in Broward County.

Mayor Dean Trantalis says beaches in the city will remain open until official test results from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are confirmed. Those test results are expected to be returned by the end of Friday.

Beginning Friday morning, signs will be posted to inform beachgoers of current conditions, while city employees will continue to remove fish that wash up on-shore.

While finding hundreds of fish on Fort Lauderdale Beach sounds alarming, the mayor claims that's nothing compared to other parts of the state.

"We should compare that to what's happening in the Gulf Coast since August, they've removed 200 tons," said Trantalis.

Several Miami-Dade beaches were closed overnight, and remain closed, after red tide was discovered in the area.

Trantalis says the city will continue to work with county and state officials to monitor water off the coastline.

Those planning on visiting Fort Lauderdale beach are urged to call the city's Beach Condition Hotline at 954-828-4597 or visit fortlauderdale.gov.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.