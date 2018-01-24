Fort Lauderdale

Authorities try to help manatee in distress in Fort Lauderdale

Officers first thought neon vest was large tracking device

By Amy Viteri - Investigative Reporter, Todd Tongen - Anchor/Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews are trying to help a manatee in distress Wednesday.

Crews were trying to remove a life vest that was attached to the manatee in Fort Lauderdale.

At first glance, police officers thought the life vest was a tracking device. 

