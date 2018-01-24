Authorities try to help manatee in distress in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews are trying to help a manatee in distress Wednesday.
Crews were trying to remove a life vest that was attached to the manatee in Fort Lauderdale.
At first glance, police officers thought the life vest was a tracking device.
