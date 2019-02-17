Baby born on JetBlue flight from Puerto Rico to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A baby was born Friday night on a JetBlue flight from Puerto Rico to Fort Lauderdale.

JetBlue flight 1954 was en route from San Juan to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby boy, airline spokeswoman Tamara Young told Local 10 News.

The crew and medical professionals on board helped deliver the baby, Young said.

"We'd like to thank the crew and medical professionals on board for their quick action under pressure, and wish the new mother and son all the best," Young said.

Coincidentally, Young said, the name of the airplane was "Born to Be Blue."

Giving storks a day off. With mom’s okay, we’d like to rename “Born To Be Blue” after our newest baby blue and our youngest customer ever. More baby shower gifts to come! #AirBorn https://t.co/h7tQRY0lwn — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) February 16, 2019

