Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident was reported in the 1300 block of West Broward Boulevard.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan, the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said all westbound lanes of West Broward Boulevard were shut down from the 1100 block to the 1500 block after the crash.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.