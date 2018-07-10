Boat caught under railroad bridge as it lowers over New River

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A boat became stuck under a railroad bridge Tuesday afternoon along the New River in Fort Lauderdale.

Freight trains and the new Brightline commuter service travel over the drawbridge near Andrews Avenue, but officials said rail traffic was not affected by the incident.

However, the disabled boat created a bottleneck on the New River as other vessels tried to pass.

A witness told Local 10 News that the captain of the Lady Di appeared to lose control over the boat and was not able to stop before the bridge came down.

