Boat damaged in hit-and-run crash along New River in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 44-foot docked boat was severely damaged in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night along the New River in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said another boat struck the vessel around 8 p.m. near the 700 block of North Rio Vista Boulevard and did not not stop. The damaged boat began taking on water.

No one was hurt, but authorities are searching for the vessel that struck the boat.

