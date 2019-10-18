Body found floating in water on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Police investigate after a man's body was found floating in the water on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A body was found on the beach Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said a woman walking along the beach came across the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, floating in the water.

The body was found by the rocks near the jetty.

This man says he was on the beach as the body was being recovered. What he saw : pic.twitter.com/zO0v1913lw — Parker Branton (@ParkerWPLG) October 18, 2019

Police are conducting a death investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.