Fort Lauderdale

Body found floating in water on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Police conduct death investigation after man found dead near jetty

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

Police investigate after a man's body was found floating in the water on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A body was found on the beach Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said a woman walking along the beach came across the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, floating in the water.

More Fort Lauderdale Headlines

The body was found by the rocks near the jetty.

Police are conducting a death investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.