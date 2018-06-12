Body found in Fort Lauderdale identified as that of missing pregnant woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A body found Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale has been identified as that of a missing pregnant woman from Hollywood, authorities said.

Police said the body of Martine Bernard, 20, was discovered in the area of 522 NE First Ave.

Her husband, Cassandritz Blanc, 22, has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

Police said additional charges are pending as Blanc is also a suspect in the killing of Bernard's father, whose body was found Monday morning.

Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said the body of Roosevelt Bernard was found about 8:30 a.m. Monday near Washington Street and 29th Avenue. He had been shot to death, authorities said.

Joane Bernard told Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic that her sister's husband was the last person to see her father alive.

She said the family realized something was wrong when her father didn't show up to his son's baby shower and never came home.

"His belongings are still there, where he placed them right before he went to take a shower, and we are like, 'OK, something is really, really wrong. He is never not home at night,'" Joane Bernard said.

She said Blanc told her that her father stepped out for unknown reasons before he was found dead.

"I'm shaken to the core," Joane Bernard said. "This is just unreal."

A motive for the killings is unknown. Police said Martine Bernard was six months pregnant.

