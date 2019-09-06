Body found on Tri-Rail tracks near Cypress Creek station

A Tri-Rail train is stopped on the railroad tracks near the Cypress Creek station.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning on the Tri-Rail tracks in Fort Lauderdale.

The body was found on the tracks near the Cypress Creek Tri-Rail station.

A view from Sky 10 showed a Tri-Rail train stopped on the tracks.

All Tri-Rail trains were being impacted as a result of the investigation.

According to Tri-Rail, bus bridges were being used to connect passengers between the Fort Lauderdale and Cypress Creek stations.

