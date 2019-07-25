Boil water notice issued for Las Olas Isles

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The City of Fort Lauderdale issued a boil water notice Thursday for residents in the Las Olas Isles area as crews deal with a broken water main.

The notice was issued as a precautionary measure and will remain in effect until emergency repairs can be completed.

Repairs on the 16" water main at Las Olas Boulevard and Bontona Boulevard are expected to take up to eight hours, but residents are urged to wait until they receive official notice that water is safe to drink.

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

