Boil water notice remains in effect for parts of Fort Lauderdale

City of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A precautionary boil water notice issued for residents and businesses near Las Olas Boulevard remains in effect.

It's due to a water main break that occurred Friday on Las Olas Boulevard near San Marco Drive.

City officials said in a news release that properties in the area are expected to experience low water pressure and temporary water service interruptions.

The boil water notice affects properties on the following streets: Mola Avenue, Isle of Capri Drive, Bontona Avenue, Coconut Isle Drive, Lido Drive, San Marco Drive, Coral Way, Royal Plaza Drive, South Gordon Road, Hendricks Isle, Isle of Venice Drive, Fiesta Way and Nurmi Drive.

The notice will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show the water is safe to drink.

The city expects to have an update on whether the boil water notice can be lifted Monday morning.

People in the affected areas are urged to boil water for one minute before using it to drink, cook, make ice, brush teeth or wash dishes.

