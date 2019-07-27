Boil-water order impacts isles in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Authorities warned Saturday that boil-water order remains in effect for some water front neighboorhods in Broward County's city of Fort Lauderdale.

The order applies to most of the homes off East Las Olas Boulevard facing New River canals in the Las Olas Isles and the Hendrick and Venice Isle's neighborhoods.

It covers most of the Las Olas Isles neighborhood, except for the homes on Isle of Palms Drive. It also covers the Hendrick and Venice Isle neighborhood, except for N. Gordon Road and Victoria Terrace.

The order also applies to homes near the Hendrick and Venice Isle neighborhood on Isle of Venice Drive, Fiesta Way and Nurmi Drive. It also impacts residents west of the Las Olas Isles neighborhood on Mola Avenue, Isle of Capri Drive and Bontona Avenue.

Chaz Adams, a spokesman for the city, said workers completed the repairs to a 16-inch water main at Las Olas Boulevard and Bontona Avenue and the water service has been restored.

Adams also said the water testing has continued, and it will be conducted again in two more days. Residents should have an update on the order on Monday.

For more information about the order, call the city's 24-hour call center at 954-828-8000.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Here is w h a t t o do : Fill a pot with water. Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top. Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute. Turn off the heat source and let the water cool. Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage. If tap water is cloudy Filter water using clean cloth. Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent). Add 1/4 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water. Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking. Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover. To sanitize containers Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent). Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach in 1 quart (32 ounces, 4 cups, or about 1 liter) of water. Pour this sanitizing solution into a clean storage container and shake well, making sure that the solution coats the entire inside of the container. Let the clean storage container sit at least 30 seconds, and then pour the solution out of the container. Let empty container air dry or rinse it with clean water that has already been made safe, if available. Never mix bleach with ammonia or other cleaners. Open windows and doors to get fresh air when you use bleach. W a t er fil t ers B oil tap wat er e v en if it is fil t e r e d . Most kitchen and other household w at er fil t ers typically do not r em ov e ba c t e r ia or viruse s . Preparing and cooking food Wash all fruits and vegetables with boiled water that has cooled or bottled water. Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute before adding food to cook. Use boiled water when preparing drinks, such as coffee, tea, and lemonade Wash food preparation surfaces with boiled water. F eeding babies and using f ormula Breastfeeding is best. Continue to breastfeed. If breastfeeding is not an option: Use ready-to-use baby formula, if possible. Prepare powdered or concentrated baby formula with bottled water. Use boiled water if you do not have bottled water. Disinfect water for baby formula if you cannot boil your water (see above for directions on how to use bleach to disinfect water). Wash and sterilize bottles and nipples before use. If you cannot sterilize bottles, try to use single-serve, ready-to-feed bottles. FreeImages.com/J-rod J Ice Do not use ice from ice trays, ice dispensers, or ice makers. Throw out all ice made with tap water. Make new ice with boiled or bottled water. Photo by Kaboompics // Karolina from Pexels Washing dishes Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees or if the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle. To wash dishes by hand Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. Let the dishes air dry completely. FreeImages.com/Csaba J. Szabo Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering. Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use untreated tap water. Matt Cardy/Getty Images P ets Pets can get some of the same diseases as people. It is a good idea to give them boiled water that has been cooled. Source: Centers for Disease Control

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.