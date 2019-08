A 12-year-old boy was bitten on the foot by a shark while swimming in the ocean across from the Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department, said the boy was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution after he was bitten on the foot while swimming in the ocean across from the Ritz-Carlton.

Gollan said the injury was minor.

No other information was immediately available.

