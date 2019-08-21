Boy taken to hospital after apparent shark bite in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A boy was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning to be treated for an apparent shark bite in Fort Lauderdale.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department, said the boy was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution after he was bitten on the foot while swimming in the ocean across from the Ritz-Carlton.

The boy, who is on vacation from Canada, was swimming in the chest-deep water when something latched onto his foot, Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton said.

Witnesses said he screamed for help.

Firefighters treated the boy for two cuts to the bottom of his foot.

A spokeswoman for Broward Health Medical Center identified the boy as 11-year-old Christian Mariani.

Rescuers said he'll likely need stitches but is expected to be OK.

