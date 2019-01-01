Brightline train strikes pedestrian in Fort Lauderdale, sending body into canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Brightline train heading south struck a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at 2:40 p.m. at the Cypress Creek crossing.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, the victim's body was projected into a nearby canal.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos was at the scene when a woman arrived, who said her husband was supposed to go fishing with friends in the area.

Unfortunately, police told her it was indeed her husband who was killed in the accident.

No other details were immediately released.



