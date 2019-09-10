Broward commission approves vote to build emergency tower in West Lake Park

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The issue of upgrading emergency communications in Broward County was discussed once again on Tuesday.

Broward County commissioners discussed the divisive emergency tower, which residents want placed in the Circ Residents .

"This commission could be at least open to the option that the Circ could be a possibility," said Broward County commissioner Beam Furr.

Several of Broward's commissioners say they want the tower built in West Lake Park, citing an expert report that said the park was the best possible location.

"We need to get this tower up," said Commissioner Barbara Sharief. "I don't care if we have to put a million pounds of concrete to get it to the right height in West Lake Park."

To make the tower construction legal, Broward County must enter a real estate deal with a municipality like Tamarac. This is referred to as a land swap.

Hollywood city officials have said that the swap was news to them.

"Now they're blaming us because they didn't do their due diligence to ask their lawyer, 'What is a land swap?'" said Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen.

"The land swap was a matter that was discussed," added Furr. "It's not fair to say you didn't know anything about it."

Tuesday's vote on building the tower in West Lake Park was approved 8-1, but residents have said they will sue to stop it from happening.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.