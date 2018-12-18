Cache of weapons taken in Fort Lauderdale robbery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after someone broke into a home over the weekend and stole a half-dozen weapons, along with some jewelry.

"I felt violated, and now I feel defenseless," said homeowner Angel Lacasse.

Lacasse said he came home from a long day at work Friday night and when he walked inside, he found his house ransacked.

"When I came back, I saw my room was open, sacked," Lacasse said.

About $9,000 worth of goods -- including two pistols, two rifles, two shotguns, a gym bag filled with ammunition and a rifle -- were taken.

Lacasse said all of his guns are registered. He said he is a hunter and also collects guns as a hobby.

The thief tried to get into the Fort Lauderdale home through several windows before finding one that would open. But whoever handled the windows left behind significant clues for police, Lacasse said.

"The police did get some good prints. They are working hard at it," he said.

Lacasse was glad that no one was hurt. He has since installed a security system and posted a note in case the perpetrator returns.

He said he had this message for the thief:

"You will get caught. It's just a matter of time, we got good fingerprints and I'll see you in court. Thank you for leaving your name right on the window, I appreciate it."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

