Caretakers accused of depleting Fort Lauderdale woman's bank account after death

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Angella Morrison and AnnaKay Johnson were supposed to be caring for an elderly Fort Lauderdale woman. Instead, they manipulated her into paying them hefty bonus checks and stole more than $1 million from her bank account shortly after she died, police said.

Morrison, 54, of Fort Lauderdale, and Johnson, 29, of Coral Springs, were arrested Saturday on charges of grand theft and exploitation of an elderly victim.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said Morrison and Johnson were working as caretakers for the woman, gaining her trust and her money.

Figone said the suspects manipulated the woman into giving them hefty bonus checks while employed.

But it didn't end there, Figone said.

Shortly after the woman died in March 2016, the suspects depleted her bank account, making several withdrawals totaling more than $1 million, Figone said.

The suspects also stole more than 50 pieces of the woman's jewelry and pawned it to get more cash, Figone said.

Detectives were asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the suspects to call police at 954-828-5700.

