Cellphone video appears to show middle school assistant principal tackling student

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Public Schools officials responded Monday to disturbing video of a scuffle between an assistant principal and a 13-year-old girl after she was late to class.

The cellphone video shows the man trying to grab the student as she is sitting in her classroom desk.

The 13-year-old tells the man to take his hands off her before he appears to tackle her down to the floor.

The commotion all happened in front of a classroom full of students Friday morning at William Dandy Middle School in Fort Lauderdale.

The eighth grader's mother, Latashia Whitfield, shared the cellphone video with Local 10 News, saying she was beyond upset.

She said her daughter was left badly bruised.

Whitfield said she met with school officials Monday morning, who apologized.

The school district also released the following statement to Local 10 News: "The assistant principal involved in this incident was immediately reassigned pending the outcome of a District investigation. School leadership remains in communication with the family involved."

It's unclear whether the assistant principal will face charges.



