Cessna business jet crashes in ocean east of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Cessna Citation V crashed in the Atlantic Ocean Friday afternoon about 310 miles east of Fort Lauderdale, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The business jet departed about 2:35 p.m. from St. Louis Regional Airport in East Alton, Illinois, with Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport as its destination, according to FAA spokesperson Kathleen Bergen.

"Preliminary information is that only the pilot was aboard," Bergen wrote in an 8 p.m. e-mail. "The aircraft was out of communication with air traffic controllers for more than one hour before it crashed."

The Cessna Citation V is a corporate jet that seats six to 14 passengers. (Photo Courtesy of Cessna Corp/Newsmakers/ via Getty Images)

FAA air traffic controllers tracked the flight on radar. U.S. Air Force F-15s intercepted the plane shortly before it went down about 6 p.m., Bergen said.

The corporate jet seats six to 14 passengers.

This is a developing story.

