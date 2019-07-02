Children can ride for free on Water Taxi this summer

Children can ride for free on the Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale all summer with the purchase of a prepaid adult ticket.

The Water Taxi is offering free rides to children under 12 with the purchase of a prepaid adult ticket.

"As an active partner in the community, the Water Taxi encourages all parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends and more of children under 12 to enjoy the Water Taxi, with the kids to ride free," Water Taxi CEO William Walker said. "Riding the Water Taxi is an easy, beautiful and relaxing way to see and participate in all for Fort Lauderdale's hottest spots, restaurants, beaches, shopping and sightseeing."

The promotion begins Monday and runs through Aug. 31.

Use the promotional code "SUMMERKIDS" to purchase tickets online.



