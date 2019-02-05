Coast Guard offloads 34,780 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades

Bales of cocaine sit on a U.S. Coast Guard cutter at Port Everglades after the 34,780 pounds of drugs were seized in the Pacific Ocean.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is offloading more than 17 tons of cocaine Tuesday morning at Port Everglades.

A Coast Guard news release said the 34,780 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $466 million, was seized in international waters in the Pacific Ocean.

The drugs were interdicted by six Coast Guard cutters in 21 separate incidents off the coasts of Mexico, Central America and South America.

U.S. Coast Guard The U.S. Coast Guard recovers multiple bales of cocaine, which totaled about 2,535 pounds, Dec. 2, 2018, nearly 69 miles southwest of Malpelo Island, Colombia. The bales were jettisoned from a suspected drug smuggling vessel with three…

"The interdiction and disruption of more than 17 tons of cocaine is a result of the collaboration and coordination of multiple Coast Guard and interagency assets to address the complex maritime challenge of transnational criminal organizations," Coast Guard Cutter Forward Cmdr. Michael Sharp said. "I am extremely proud of all the women and men that contributed to the mission success. It is a direct reflection of how the U.S. Coast Guard delivers mission excellence anytime, anywhere."

