Coast Guard offloads 6 tons of cocaine at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - In an awesome display of service Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale, the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded six tons of cocaine seized in international waters.

The drugs offloaded at Port Everglades were confiscated during six different drug smuggling interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Worth an estimated $179 million, the cocaine was seized during a 20 day period using three separate ships.

"Each successful interdiction is another successful step towards protecting our respective borders and citizens from the rising threat of transnational criminal organizations.” said Capt. Mark Fedor of the cutter James.

The Cutter Bertholf and Cutter Bear were also part of the operation in which the Coast Guard patrols known drug transit zones off Central and South America.

