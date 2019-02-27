Couple kicked off Delta flight at Fort Lauderdale airport appears in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A couple from New York appeared in bond court Wednesday, a day after getting kicked off a Delta Airlines flight and getting arrested on accusations that they got into a scuffle with Broward Sheriff's Office deputies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Deputies described Ida Shafir, 67, and Nick Bogomolsky, 61, as "irate" and "out of control" Tuesday morning following an argument with Delta staff over their carry-on luggage that needed to be checked due to a space issue in the overhead compartments.

"They got into an argument with staff. The staff explained to them that there was no other way," BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter said.

Delta staff also felt the pair were a safety risk and asked them to leave. Deputies said the couple refused and things got heated.

According to an arrest report, Shafir dared a deputy to arrest her and as the deputy was going to do so, she "resisted arrest by tensing, bracing and pulling her hands away from him."

Authorities said Shafir also bit a deputy on his left forearm, causing him to bleed.

While this was going on, Bogomolsky tried to grab the deputy's firearm from its holster, an arrest report stated.

"These two people are facing several charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer," Carter said.

The Delta flight was delayed due to the disruption. A Delta representative said they are working with law enforcement officers in regard to this case.

The two deputies involved in the incident were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Shafir was granted a $6,000 bond Wednesday, while Bogomolsky was granted a $16,000 bond.

