Crane used to bring down worker who injured back on 5th floor of building

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A crane was used Thursday morning to bring down a construction worker from the fifth floor of a building after he suffered a back injury, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan confirmed the incident occurred at a building under construction at 200 S. Federal Highway.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 10 a.m. as the worker was safely lowered to the ground in a Stokes basket.

Authorities said the man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

It wasn't immediately clear how the worker was injured.



