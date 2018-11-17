Cruise ship returns to Fort Lauderdale after passenger dies aboard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Princess Cruises ship Royal Princess returned to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday morning days after an American woman fell to her death aboard the vessel.

Local authorities in Aruba and the FBI are investigating the 52-year-old woman's death aboard the 3,600-passenger vessel. They said the woman, who was not identified, died of "unnatural causes."

Aruba-based news website Diario reported the woman fell from an upper deck of the Royal Princess onto a lifeboat after fighting with a man. Passengers said the man was choking her before she fell, the website reported.

Cruise ship officials said the woman was traveling with her husband but that her husband was not considered to be a suspect.

Passengers said they were alerted to the woman's death by the ship public address system.

"It was 20 minutes past 3, and we looked over the balcony, and we could see the security response team going along the deck towards where the lifeboat was," passenger Stu Klotzle said Saturday.

A passenger took these photos aboard the Royal Princess after the woman was killed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.