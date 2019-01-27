Defiant Roger Stone doesn't rule out cooperating with Mueller

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Days after his indictment, a defiant Roger Stone continued his media blitz Sunday, defending himself against charges of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness intimidation -- but he also wouldn't rule out cooperating with the special counsel's investigation.

Stone left his Fort Lauderdale home around 8 a.m. headed to do an exclusive interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

Before he left, he told Local 10's Madeleine Wright that he's vowing to fight the charges against him.

Stone faces seven federal charges, including five counts of making false statements, one count of obstructing an official proceeding and one count of witness tampering.

Asked about what the FBI seized from home during his Friday arrest Stone said, “Uh, I can't comment on any of that. Let me just say I look forward to total and complete vindication."

During the ABC News interview, he said he would consider cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, but that cooperation would not hurt President Donald Trump.

"If there’s wrongdoing by other people in the campaign that I know about, which I know of none, but if there is I would certainly testify honestly. I'd also testify honestly about any other matter, including any communications with the president," Stone told Stephanopoulos. "It’s true that we spoke on the phone, but those communications are political in nature, they’re benign, and there is -- there is certainly no conspiracy with Russia. The president’s right, there is no Russia collusion."

Stone spoke more with Wright after he finished the Stephanopoulos interview.

When asked if he expected a pardon from Trump, Stone said, "I don’t answer hypothetical questions. A career of 50 years in American politics taught me that long ago. I have not asked the president for a pardon.

"I never discussed a pardon with anyone in his administration or the president himself. I expect to be acquitted and vindicated so it is a moot question."

He even addressed his portrayal on "Saturday Night Live," in which Steve Martin parodied Stone on the sketch comedy show -- at one point poking fun at Stone’s flagging book sales.

“Well I didn’t think it was very funny. I don’t act like that and didn’t look like that. The dress was similar to me. My books are very good and are New York Times best-sellers," he said.

The informal adviser to Trump posted on Instagram on Saturday a doctored image of Mueller dressed as a waiter and holding an empty bun on a silver platter.

The caption read: "Here's what Mueller has on me, #Nothingburger."

The FBI arrested the self-described “dirty trickster" during a dramatic predawn raid at his house Friday.

“It's an effort to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. The allegation that two campaign officials instructed me or inquired of me about Wikileaks is false," Stone said.

The indictment against Stone alleges that the 66-year-old was the middle man between Trump's presidential campaign and Wikileaks, which had damaging information on Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Prosecutors said Stone lied about it to the House Intelligence Committee and told a witness to lie about it too.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted Saturday: "Roger Stone's indictment makes it clear there was a deliberate, coordinated effort by top Trump campaign officials to subvert the will of the American people during the 2016 election."

Stone responded on Instagram: "Hey Nancy! Actually, my indictment proves nothing of the kind since none of it has been proven in a court of law, and much of it is incorrect, out of context, or just false."

Stone said he'll plead not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday in Washington.

