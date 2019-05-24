Detectives investigate suspicious death in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale Police Department detectives are searching for witnesses Thursday evening after finding a person's body in Fort Lauderdale.

The body was steps away from the New Beginning Word of Life Ministries at 525 NE 13 St., and the rental apartments at 1234 NE 5th Terrace.

Officer Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the department, said detectives considered the person's death suspicious.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.