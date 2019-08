FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dillard High School was placed on lockdown Thursday, Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone confirmed shortly before noon.

Sky 10 was above the campus at 2501 NW 11th St. a short time later as several police vehicles were parked outside the school.

Students were seen walking around the campus by 12:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately released.

