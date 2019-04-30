Lockdown lifted at Dillard High School after search for possible trespasser

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dillard High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning while police investigated a possible trespasser on campus, a school district spokeswoman told Local 10 News.
Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew said the school was on lockdown because of a "possible trespasser," but the all-clear was given shortly after 9 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
