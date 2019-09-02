Downed power lines cause 2 fires in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Downed power lines caused two fires Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan, power lines fell on the roof of a home at 3324 NE 14th Court, causing the roof to catch fire.

Gollan said no injuries were reported, but the home is now uninhabitable.

Two blocks away from the home, downed power lines sparked a fire in a shed, Gollan said.

Courtesy: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

No injuries were reported in that incident.

Gollan warned the public to stay away from downed power lines and to treat intersections with lights out as four-way stops.

The downed lines are being repaired by crews from Florida Power & Light.

