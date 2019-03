FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Some downed power lines briefly shut down Davie Boulevard in both directions at Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

By noon, both sides of Davie Boulevard had reopened, but one westbound lane remained closed.

A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue advised drivers to avoid the area until at least 1 p.m.

