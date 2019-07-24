Driver ditches SUV after crashing into front porch of Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver fled Wednesday after crashing a sport utility vehicle into the front porch of a Fort Lauderdale home.

The SUV slammed into the porch's pillars, preventing it from crashing into the home on Northwest 28th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said by the time officers arrived, the driver was gone.

Wanda Kearney said she and her family had been sitting on the porch talking shortly before the crash.

Nobody was injured.

