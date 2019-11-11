Driver shot, veers off highway, hits tree

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A drive-by shooting caused a driver to veer off a highway and into a tree, deputies said.

Early Monday morning, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an accident scene on Sunrise Boulevard and northwest 27th Avenue.

According to a witness, the male driver of a classic-style Oldsmobile vehicle was shot by an unknown gunman while driving southbound on northwest 27th Avenue.

The victim continued driving toward Sunrise Boulevard where he lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road and hit a tree, a BSO spokeswoman said.

The driver was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center by Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

There were no other injuries reported.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the situation to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

