Dye pack explodes as repeat Fort Lauderdale bank robber makes getaway

A man who robbed a Fort Lauderdale bank got away with an undisclosed amount of money, but not before the dye pack exploded in his getaway car.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man who robbed a Fort Lauderdale bank Friday morning is believed to have committed two other robberies in the city since May.

FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock said the gunman entered the Bank United branch on Sunrise Boulevard about 9:30 a.m. and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators believe the man made his getaway in a tan four-door car. Surveillance images show that a dye pack exploded inside the car.

The same man is believed to have robbed the same Bank United branch May 14, as well as the Tropical Financial Credit Union on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.

