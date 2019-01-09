Family of 6 displaced after fire erupts at Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A family of six was displaced after a fire erupted Tuesday night inside their home in Fort Lauderdale.

The fire occurred in the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue.

Neighbors told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton they called 911 after seeing flames coming from the house.

A sign on the gate Wednesday stated that the home was unsafe to be in.

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team is helping coordinate emergency aid for the family, which includes four children.

Red Cross officials said the organization provided the family with comfort kits, direct client assistance, lodging and recovery planning.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.