Family of 8 displaced after home catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A family of eight is now displaced after their home caught fire Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The family told Local 10 News they smelled smoke just after 7 a.m. inside their home in the 1000 block of Northwest Eighth Court.

A woman who lives at the home said she was getting her children ready for their last day of school before the holiday break when the fire erupted.

"That's when I saw the laundry room had caught fire. I immediately rushed, got my kids out and that's pretty much it," Rachel Boles said.

Neighbors said they saw bright flames coming out of the home before firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames.

Authorities said two adults and six children are now displaced. One dog was also rescued from the home.

Boles said the family lost everything in the fire, but she is just happy they are safe.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.