Man killed while walking along I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was struck and killed Friday morning while walking along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near Sunrise Boulevard.

A body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

Just a few hundred feet from where the body was laying, a woman was spotted on a cellphone next to a damaged gray Toyota 4Runner.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Joshua Smith, 29, of Lantana, was walking in the righthand lane next to a construction barrier when the Toyota struck him just before 6 a.m.

The driver was identified as Sheryl Dillon-Jones, 69, of Cooper City. Authorities said the crash appears to be a tragic accident and no charges are pending against the driver. Troopers are still investigating why Smith was walking along the highway.

Authorities were also investigating another crash just south of where the pedestrian was hit.

A damaged Dodge Caliber was stopped in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale after a crash.

In that case, the driver of a white Dodge Caliber told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that she was heading to a friend's house when a pickup truck towing a boat cut her off. Jare Schneider said the trailer swerved and hit her SUV, causing the vehicle to spin out of control and crash into the concrete barriers.

"Obviously there are going to be contusions and things," Schneider told Wright as she showed her cuts on her legs. "They had the paramedics come just to make sure I didn't need stitches. And then shortly after the police got here, they had a call about the fatality, and that's why they're going back and forth, I think, is to check and see if that same vehicle was in this accident."

The crashes stalled northbound traffic through Fort Lauderdale for several hours as several lanes were shut down.



