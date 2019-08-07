FBI offers $10,000 reward in search for 'Tie Dyed Bandit'

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the "Tie Dyed Bandit," pictured here after a June 7 bank robbery. A dye pack exploded in his getaway car during a May 14 robbery.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the so-called "Tie Dyed Bandit."

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said Wednesday the same man is believed to be responsible for at least four bank robberies in Fort Lauderdale.

Investigators dubbed him the "Tie Dyed Bandit" because a dye pack exploded in his car while he was making his getaway after the May 14 robbery at a Bank United branch on Sunrise Boulevard.

The same man is believed to be responsible for an April robbery at a BB&T branch, a June bank robbery at the same Bank United branch and an attempted bank robbery, also in June.

Bank robberies/attempted robberies involving 'Tie Dyed Bandit'

April 23: BB&T, 6400 N Federal Highway

May 14: Bank United, 1730 Sunrise Blvd.

June 6: Tropical Federal Credit Union, 5900 N Federal Highway (attempted robbery)

June 7: Bank United, 1730 Sunrise Blvd.

Marshall said the bank robber should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the serial bank robber is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.