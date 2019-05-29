FBI releases surveillance images of Fort Lauderdale bank robber

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man agents said robbed a Bank of America branch in Fort Lauderdale.

The robbery was reported just after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Bank of America at 150 NE 44th St.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the robber, who was wearing a blue hat and eyeglasses, pulled out a weapon and demanded money from a bank employee.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Marshall said customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

