FBI seeks information about 2 bank robberies in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The FBI is seeking information about two bank robberies that were reported Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

The first robbery was reported at 3:41 p.m. at the Regions Bank branch at 100 SE Third Ave.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said in an email that a man in a Miami Heat hoodie entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller.

Customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured, Marshall said.

The second robbery was reported shortly after 5 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank at 6245 N. Federal Highway.

Surveillance images show a man, who was wearing a hat and gloves, taking money from a teller.

The amount of cash taken in each robbery was not disclosed by authorities.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

