Firefighters rescue man with dementia from Fort Lauderdale canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale firefighters rescued a man with dementia Sunday from a canal in the city's Venice Isles neighborhood, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, a spokesman for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, said firefighters were called to North Gordon Drive after someone reported that a man had fallen into the canal. A rescue swimmer pulled the man, who was confused and having trouble staying above the water, from the canal.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital. Gollan said the man had been reported missing earlier in the evening.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.